Search continuing for missing Jeffersonville fisherman near Falls of Ohio

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers, along with multiple agencies are continuing the search for a man who went missing while fishing near the Falls of the Ohio State Park this afternoon.

Indiana Conservation Officers are reporting the subject who went missing on Friday at the Falls of the Ohio has been identified as Marcus “Shawn” Williams, age 41, of Jeffersonville, IN.

Shortly after noon Friday, Clark County Central Dispatch received a report of subjects in distress in the Ohio River. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department arrived and was advised that one male fisherman had been rescued by a bystander, and another was unaccounted for.

Multiple agencies arrived and began a water and shore-based search for the victim. Divers with Indiana Conservation Officers, Indiana State Police, and Clarksville Fire Department have been actively searching since arrival. The male victim that was rescued by a bystander was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital for treatment.