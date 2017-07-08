Overturned semi closes I-65 South near north split

Posted 8:41 pm, July 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:57PM, July 8, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS–Emergency crews responded to the scene of a semi truck that overturned  closing Interstate 65 near the north split Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. several motorists reported a semi rolled over on I-65 just south of the north split.

Authorities confirm the semi driver was trapped inside the semi.

INDOT advised all lanes of southbound I-65 were closed near the I-70 North Split due to the crash.  Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes as they traveled southbound on I-65 near mile 112.5.

