Authorities find body of missing 8-year-old Shalom Lawson in pond

Lafayette Caterpillar plant donating generator to Haiti

Posted 2:02 pm, July 8, 2017, by

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana-based Caterpillar Inc. plant is marking its 35-year anniversary in Lafayette by making a donation to a nonprofit that helps people in Haiti.

Lafayette’s Caterpillar Large Engine Center plans to donate a generator powered by engines built at the plant. It will go to St. Luke’s Foundation for Haiti, which provides health care, schooling and humanitarian aid throughout Haiti. The charity is based in Virginia and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports that the group will use the generator at a hospital it is building in Port-au-Prince. The nonprofit’s treasurer, Frank Krafft, says the generator will be essential to the organization’s humanitarian efforts.

Caterpillar manager Joe Markun says the generator has enough energy to power nearly 2,000 homes.

Caterpillar’s corporate headquarters are in Illinois.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s