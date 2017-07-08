Indy PopCon takes over Indiana Convention Center on Saturday

Posted 5:30 pm, July 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:38PM, July 8, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind –  The Indy PopCon took place once again downtown Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Patrons had the ability to discover new podcast and YouTube channels.

They also were able to meet some celebrities, participate in unique workshops, and play board and video games.

The convention wraps up tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Indianapolis native and director Lloyd Kaufman was at the convention to chat with fans about his career.

Take a look at all the interesting costumes and fun from down at the convention.

Photo Gallery

