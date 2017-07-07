× Severe storms possible this afternoon, but we clear the storms out in time for the weekend

It will be a hot, humid and STORMY Friday. You will want to stay “Weather Aware” today, as we do have the chance for severe storms later this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 80s with heat indices in the 90s due to the high humidity.

Most of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms today. Our primary threat is damaging wind gusts should storms become severe.

Our severe weather window is from 1pm to 7pm. By the early afternoon storms will develop across northern Indiana and progress southward as the afternoon progresses. It is looking like strong-severe storms will arrive at the I-70 corridor and Indianapolis by the 5pm drive.

We will knock the humidity out of the air for the weekend and the weekend forecast looks GREAT! We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with comfortable humidity levels.

The humidity returns on Monday along with a more unsettled weather pattern with daily storm chances from Monday through Thursday of next week.