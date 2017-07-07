× REPORT: Pacers agree to terms with Bojan Bogdanovic on two-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent Bojan Bogdanovic, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.

Bogdanovic played last year for the Wizards after being traded from the Nets.

The shooter averaged 13.7 PPG and 3.4 RPG off the bench in Washington.

He shot an impressive 89 percent from the charity stripe.

