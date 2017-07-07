REPORT: Pacers agree to terms with Bojan Bogdanovic on two-year deal

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent Bojan Bogdanovic, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.
Bogdanovic played last year for the Wizards after being traded from the Nets.
The shooter averaged 13.7 PPG and 3.4 RPG off the bench in Washington.
He shot an impressive 89 percent from the charity stripe.