REPORT: Pacers agree to terms with Bojan Bogdanovic on two-year deal

Posted 2:58 pm, July 7, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent Bojan Bogdanovic, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN.

Bogdanovic played last year for the Wizards after being traded from the Nets.

The shooter averaged 13.7 PPG and 3.4 RPG  off the bench in Washington.

He shot an impressive 89 percent from the charity stripe.

&nbsp;

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s