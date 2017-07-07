× Report indicates Bob Knight investigated by FBI after being accused of groping women

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – According to The Washington Post, four women have alleged that Bob Knight groped them inappropriately before he spoke at an event in 2015 at a spy agency.

The Post says complaints were received after a speaking appearance Knight made on July 12, 2015 at the NGA, an intelligence agency located in Virginia.

The allegations led to investigations by both the FBI and the Army but no criminal charges were filed.

“Mr. Knight denies any kind of wrongdoing whatsoever, and there was no credible evidence to support any of it,” Voyles, Knight’s attorney, told our media partners at the IndyStar.

Excerpt from the Washington Post report:

“The women accused Knight of a range of boorish behavior: from touching them on the shoulder while commenting on the attractiveness of their legs, to hugging them too tightly around the chest, to hitting them on the buttocks, according to documents compiled by investigators and Washington Post interviews with three of the women.”

Knight spoke with the FBI at his home in Montana last July, according to the newspaper.

Knight reportedly denied any wrongdoing to the FBI and authorities closed the case soon after.