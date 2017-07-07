× Putnam County semi crash claims life of 59-year-old Colorado man

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Putnam County responded to a fatal crash involving a semi Friday afternoon on I-70.

After an preliminary investigation, police say that a 2011 Volvo semi was eastbound on I-70 and for an unknown reason lost control near the 45.5 mile marker.

The semi then reportedly left the roadway striking the guard rail.

The truck was driven by a 59-year-old male from Colorado. He was transported to Putnam County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, police say.