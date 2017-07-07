× Police: Lebanon woman high on heroin arrested in park

LEBANON, Ind. – Officers with the Lebanon Police Department arrested a woman who they say was high on drugs in a public park filled with families.

Michelle Crickmore, 29, was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Police say two juveniles called 911 just hours after the Fourth of July parade because they were concerned for their safety. They filmed Crickmore who they say was rolling around on the ground and screaming in between the carnival and the playground, which were filled with families because of the holiday.

Crickmore was supposed to be in charge of her two children at the time of her arrest, but she did not know where they were. According to court documents, she didn’t seem concerned.

Police say all four windows of her car were down, and they saw a syringe sticking out of her purse. Upon searching the purse, police also found a spoon in a clear plastic bag and a grey-colored rock substance that tested positive for heroin.

Crickmore’s children were taken to her boyfriend’s house.