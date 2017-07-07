× Police in Tippecanoe County offer $5,000 reward after fairgrounds fire deemed arson

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Tippecanoe County are offering a reward after a fire at the fairgrounds was concluded to be arson.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night, authorities were dispatched to the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds in the 1400 block of Teal Rd. in reference to an active structure fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be arson, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at 765-423-9388. A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading up to the arrest or conviction of individuals involved.