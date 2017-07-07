Police: Driver in stolen car crashes after leading police on 100 mph chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. – A high-speed chase involving a stolen car ended in a crash that left two people injured in Avon.

The incident started just after 11 p.m. Thursday when Avon police received a request from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to help find a stolen vehicle.

Police were looking for a green Buick Century that had been reported stolen. Officers spotted the car on Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t slow down. Instead, the car headed south on Ronald Reagan, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour at times, police said.

The car went through several intersections without stopping and hit at least one car near Brandford Road, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Officers caught the suspect, who faces an initial charge of resisting law enforcement. More charges could be forthcoming.