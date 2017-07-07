Pacers introduce newest team members Oladipo, Sabonis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers are introducing their newest team members, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

They acquired the two lottery picks from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Paul George.

Oladip should feel right back home in Indiana considering he played for Indiana University from 2010-2013. He signed a 4-yr/$84M extension through the 2020-21 season with the Thunder last October.

Oladipo averaged 15.9 points in his first season in Oklahoma City as the secondary scorer to league MVP Russell Westbrook.

Sabonis is from Lithuania and played at Gonzaga for two seasons, averaging 17.6 PPG and 11.8 RPG in his sophomore campaign before declaring for the NBA Draft. He saw a lot of the floor as a rookie for Oklahoma last year, averaging 20 minutes a game.

He is also the son of former Portland Trailblazers big man Arvydas Sabonis.