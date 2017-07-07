× Longtime Lafayette K9 officer passes away

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is mourning the death of longtime K9 officer Tommy.

Tommy served the department’s canine unit alongside Officer Ron Dombkowski from 2008 to 2017, and he was a faithful partner and companion.

During his time on the LPD, Tommy was deployed over 800 times, assisted in over 390 arrests, participated in seizing over 40 pounds of narcotics, over $9,000 dollars, and four firearms. Since his retirement this year, Tommy has been a member of the Dombkowski family and has enjoyed long, well-deserved naps on the couch.

Tommy will be remembered for his hard work ethic and loveable nature. He died of natural causes and was 10-years-old at the time of his death.

LPD respectfully requests any donations or offerings of kindness be made the Lafayette Police Foundation K9 fund here.