× Local mosquito population up due to rain and heat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Health Department confirms they’ve found mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus. The mosquitoes were found after a collection in Center Township.

Experts said it’s just a matter of time before even more communities have confirmed cases. Marion County Mosquito Control Coordinator, Matt Sinsko said since the virus has been found in mosquitoes, they’re now on high alert for the possibility that a person could contract the virus.

“It doesn’t mean that just because we found it in Center Township, that it’s not in other areas, but we know for sure it’s there, but it’s more than likely spread further out than that,” Sinsko said.

Crews are increasing their treatment efforts in that area, but also prevention efforts on other sides of town. Today, employees with The Marion County Mosquito Control have received more than 100 calls from residents about mosquito problems.

“Mosquitoes like really still, stagnant, quiet water, those ditches that are filled up with water after a big storm or a woodland pool is a swampy area,” said Sinsko.

The high amounts of rainfall and hot temperatures so far this spring and summer have created perfect conditions for mosquito breeding. Sinsko said they’ve seen more than double the amount of mosquitoes emerging than this time last year.

One of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting bit my mosquitoes, is stopping a breeding environment in your own yard. Sinsko said mosquitoes don’t fly far.

“If you’re breeding mosquitoes in your own backyard, you’re most likely the one that’s going to get bit,” he said.

Mosquitoes only need a teaspoon of water to breed. They like standing water.

Places in your yard you should check for standing water include:

Fire pits

Children toy’s

Flower pots

Watering cans

Trash bins

Tires

Here’s a list of things you can do to prevent yourself from being exposed to mosquito bites: