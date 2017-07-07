× Indianapolis girl paralyzed in accident on south side passes away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A heartbreaking update to a young girl’s story we’ve been following since her accident – Samantha Allen passed away on Monday.

Allen was just 7-years-old when she was in an accident in in 2003. She was struck by a car near her home on Indy’s south side as she attempted to cross the street to play with her sister.

Following the accident, the Samantha House Foundation was created to help those who are financially and physically burdened after serious injuries or disabilities.