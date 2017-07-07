× Fort Wayne police respond to report of ‘active shooter,’ Indiana Tech issues shelter in place order

FT. WAYNE, Ind. – Police in Fort Wayne surrounded a home Friday morning after reports of an active shooter in the area.

According to WANE, dispatchers received a call about shots fired around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex east of downtown Fort Wayne. A man with a rifle reportedly fired several shots.

Police surrounded a home in the 800 block of East Berry where the man was believed to have taken refuge. There were no reports of anyone actually being shot.

Ft. Wayne police told CBS4 that they didn’t consider this an active shooter incident, although Indiana Tech posted the following message on its website telling students to shelter in place:

There is an active-shooter situation in East Central Towers, Washington Blvd., just west of campus. If you are on the main campus, shelter in place. That means stay in your present location and do not leave the building. You will be notified when the shelter in place alert is lifted.