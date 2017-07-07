Driver loses control, crashes car through garage on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car crashed through a garage on the south side late Thursday night, leaving behind a trail of damage.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the white Chevy Impala was going westbound on Hanna Avenue when it crashed around 10:20 p.m.

IFD said the car was going at a high rate of speed when it left the road and hit a parked Chevy TrailBlazer, which spun 180 degrees and smashed into a house. The impact sent the Impala spinning as well, and it crashed through the garage door and then hit the rear wall, all while traveling backwards.

The 27-year-old driver wasn’t hurt, and Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Damage was estimated at $50,000 for both the garage and the home. The person who lives there wasn’t home at the time. IFD said the resident is a truck driver who rents the house.