City of Greenwood announces $4 million in road construction projects

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers Friday released a list of $4 million in planned road construction projects for the summer of 2017 to upgrade and enhance road quality in Greenwood. The amount of road work is increased from previous years due to a local income tax bond issued by the city earlier in the year for road improvements. In total, five miles of roads will either be resurfaced or reconstructed.

The increased road improvements are aimed at addressing road maintenance issues and funding has been directed to those streets where needs are highest.

“We are committed to maintaining and improving road quality in Greenwood,” said Myers. “We must manage our transportation resources wisely and invest in those areas most in need of improvement in order to support existing traffic and continued growth.”

Highlights of the projects, many of which will commence this month, include:

$1,438,502.20 in pavement mill and overlay work on the following streets:

Street: From: To: Polk Manor Drive Polk Street Dead End Stokley Boulevard Polk Manor Drive Concrete Break Commerce Parkway, South Drive Commerce Pkwy E. Drive Allen Road Gerdt Court Commerce Pkwy S. Drive Dead End Foxmere Boulevard Fry Road Foxmere Terrace Foxmere Way Foxmere Terrace VanDyke Way Foxmere Terrace Foxmere Boulevard Oakmere Way Foxmere Drive Oakmere Way S.R. 135 Oakmere Way Foxmere Terrace VanDyke Way Van Dyke Way Foxmere Drive Foxmere Boulevard Camby Court Madison Avenue Dead End Crescent Drive Apryl Drive Kimbrough Drive Kenwood Drive Apryl Drive Kimbrough Drive Kimbrough Drive Crescent Drive Kenwood Drive Stop 18 – West York Street Averitt Road Brook Drive Stonemill Drive Cottage Lane Brook Village Drive Apryl Drive Cottage Lane Cottage Lane Stonemill Drive Brook Drive Stonemill Drive Cottage Lane Cottage Lane Woodland Place Woodland Drive Dead End Woodland Drive Euclid Avenue Valley Lane Alleys – Madison/Wiley/Meridian/Broadway Various East/ West Various East/ West Alleys – Madison/Wiley/Meridian/Broadway Various North/ South Various North/ South

$1,419,504.15 in pavement reconstruction work on the following streets:

Reconstructed Streets: From: To: Apple Valley/Orchard Hill/Stonegate Road Stonegate Drive Stonegate Drive Winding Brook Lane Howard Road Dead End Nancy Lane Meridian Street Dead End Horton Street Fairview Drive Fairview Drive

Up to $ 296,000 in fog sealing on the following streets:

Streets: From: To: MAIN ST MELODY AVE S MADISON AVE MARKET PLZ W MAIN ST S MADISON AVE MERIDIAN ST W MAIN ST CARNEY ST PEARL ST DEAD END S WASHINGTON ST FRY RD FOXMERE BLVD EAST of US 31 LOVERS LN ROLLING HILL RD CUL‐DE‐SAC MOUNT VERNON DR NEW AMSTERDAM DR MONTICELLO DR MOUNT VERNON CT MONTICELLO DR CUL‐DE‐SAC ROLLING HILL RD CHERRYFIELD LN CUL‐DE‐SAC DUSTY TRL ROLLING HILL RD CUL‐DE‐SAC BRAY CT NORTHGATE DR CUL‐DE‐SAC WOODLAWN DR N US 31 CUL‐DE‐SAC COMBS RD CITY BOUNDARY E MAIN ST MAIN ST CITY BOUNDARY FIVE POINTS RD STONES CROSSING RD HONEY CREEK RD DONICA RD HONEY CREEK RD CURRY RD DEMAREE RD DONICA RD PINE LAKE DR W STONES CROSSING RD CROSSROADS DR N US 31 CUL‐DE‐SAC BLACKBERRY DR ASHTON LN DONICA RD GRANDIFLORA DR ASHTON LN WILDFLOWER LN DEMAREE RD S SR 135 S HONEY CREEK RD WILDFLOWER LN ASHTON LN BLACKBERRY DR ASHTON LN BLACKBERRY DR STONES CROSSING RD STONES CROSSING RD CITY BOUNDARY S HONEY CREEK RD STOP 18 RD PROFIT ST N 75 E CYPRESS ELLINGTON CIR ST CHARLES PL ASHTON PARKE DR JENNIFER DR AVERITT RD VILLAGE CIRCLE DR ASHTON PARKE DR CUL‐DE‐SAC ST CHARLES PL JENNIFER DR CYPRESS S ELLINGTON CIR CUL‐DE‐SAC CYPRESS S JENNIFER DR ELLINGTON CIR ASHTON PARKE DR ALVEY CT BLUE GRASS PKWY CUL‐DE‐SAC OLIVE BRANCH RD CITY BOUNDARY S SR 135

Fog Sealing is a spray-on treatment that delays the aging process by replenishing the molecular components and re-constituting the asphalt. Residents that live on these streets will receive door-flyers and notifications.

Greenwood also recently awarded an $800,000 road project that will make significant improvements to the intersection of Stop 18 Road and U.S. 31. A new turn lane will be added on Stop 18 and a large roadside swale will be improved. The improvements will produce a safer intersection with better traffic flow while increasing sidewalk connectivity for pedestrians.

Two other improvements included the city’s summer road work will include a new passing blister on Smith Valley Road at the entry to Brandywine subdivision and the resurfacing and striping of the public parking lot located on Pearl Street in Old Town.

No road closures are planned for these projects, but there may be occasional lane restrictions. The city indicated its commitment to providing clear and frequent updates so commuters can adjust travel plans.

Construction activities are also progressing for the new roundabout at Smith Valley and Yorktown Roads. In recent weeks construction crews have installed concrete curbs, sidewalk, and portions of the asphalt pavement.

“The project has benefited from favorable weather conditions over the past five weeks. The contractor is currently on-track to complete construction by July 28 as scheduled,” said Daniel Johnston, a city engineer.

The road construction projects are expected to begin in the next week or two. Most of the projects will be completed by the fall.