× Authorities in Brownsburg searching for missing boy with autism

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Police in Brownsburg are looking for a missing boy today named Shalom Lawson.

He was last seen at 1:34 p.m. this afternoon on Watercress Way in the area of 900 E and US 136.

Shalom is described as an African-American boy, aged 7-8, with a thin build. He has autism and may not communicate.

The child was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt possibly with some type of robot graphic and gray shorts.

Police tell CBS4 that his family is from Louisville and they are visiting friends. They said he simply ran outside and now they can’t find him.

If you see this child please call 911 immediately.