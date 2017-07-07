× Authorities find body of missing 8-year-old Shalom Lawson in pond

UPDATE – Authorities in Brownsburg have found the body of 8-year-old Shalom Lawson in a pond, according to Brownsburg’s PIO Michael Pruitt.

Original Story:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Authorities in Brownsburg are asking the public’s help for a Saturday search effort to find missing 8-year-old Shalom Lawson.

He was last seen Friday afternoon on Watercress Way in the area of 900 E and US 136.

After an extensive search Friday afternoon into the night, authorities called off the ground and air search.

They need people to meet Saturday at East Middle School in Brownsburg. The address is 1250 E. Airport Rd.

Authorities say they would like people to meet at door 1 at 11 a.m to begin a ground search.

Volunteer searchers will need to bring a government issued ID, water, and should dress appropriately.