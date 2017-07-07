× A stormy Friday

Up to three inches of rain fell across central Indiana Friday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain fell in just a few hours and caused flash flooding in many communities. Gusty winds snapped power poles and many residents were left without power. A strong cold front caused the stormy weather as it approached the state.

Behind the front lower humidity, cooler temperatures and sunny skies will be with us this weekend.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding across the region Friday.

There numerous reports of tree limbs and power poles snapped.

We are just two weeks away from the Brickyard 400.

Expect a sunny, mild Saturday.

Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms late Monday as a warm font approaches.

A frontal system will stall over the Ohio Valley and give us a daily chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday.