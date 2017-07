× A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 9pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of central Indiana until 9pm. Large hail, damaging winds an 1-2″ of rain are likely with the storms. The storms will race southeastward across the state between now and 8pm.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible this afternoon.

