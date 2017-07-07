× 11 Fishers teens hospitalized after consuming gummy bears laced with THC, police say

La Porte, Ind. – Authorities with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office say 11 teens from Fishers were hospitalized after eating gummy bears laced with THC, an active ingredient found in marijuana.

Police began investigating the incident just before midnight on Thursday after they were dispatched on a medical call to the 5200 N block of CR 325 W.

A 19-year-old male at the scene told a deputy that he became ill after ingesting drugs, and he needed to go to the hospital. He said he was in the area camping with friends, and they also ingested the drugs.

Several more sheriff’s deputies arrived and found 10 other teens that all said they were suffering from a rapid heart rate, pain in their legs, blurred vision, and hallucinations.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy determined that they each ate one half of a gummy bear that supposedly contained THC.

Three ambulances arrived at the scene to transport all 11 teens to two local hospitals.

All of the teens were from Fishers, and they are believed to have been staying at a relative’s home. Nine of the teens are 18-years-old and two were 19-years-old; six were males and five were females. Two of the patients were tested and were found to have high levels of THC in their system.

Police are still trying to determine where the teens got the drugs.