× Warm and humid today with thunderstorm chances sticking around through Friday

It will be a mostly cloudy and HUMID Thursday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon despite the clouds, but with the high humidity it will feel warmer.

Spotty thunderstorms will be with us this afternoon, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella nearby today. Few thunderstorms will put down a lot of rain in a short period of time, so there is a localized flooding threat through the 5pm drive.

On Friday, a few severe storms will be possible by the mid-late afternoon. A good portion of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk on Friday. These storms will fire up out ahead of a cold front that will cross the state late Friday night.

That front will knock the humidity out of the air just in time for the weekend! Saturday will be particularly nice with highs near 80, sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Other than an isolated afternoon T-shower chance on Sunday, the rest of the weekend will be dry.

Humidity returns on Monday along with more rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.