Terminally ill Carmel teen passes away as community rallies around her to fulfill final wishes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A heartbreaking update to a story about a terminally ill Carmel teen working hard to achieve her dreams. Audrey Lupton, 17, passed away at Riley Hospital this morning surrounded by family and friends.

“It is not possible to explain the depths of our heartbreak. We are gutted and disoriented. We wish to shake our fists at the universe, but that is not how Audrey spent her energy, so that is not how we will spend ours,” her family wrote in a letter posted on a Facebook page dedicated to her progress.

The senior at University High School was diagnosed with a rare form of muscle cancer in Febraury, and it spread throughout her body.

In the final weeks before Lupton’s passing, the community rallied around her, helping her achieve her dreams of graduating and getting accepted to college.

“Among her last visitors were many of dear school friends. Knowing that their time with her would be brief, these young people sat in a hospital conference room and each wrote a letter to her on scavenged copy paper. We were able to read these letters, as well as a letter from a dear friend from camp, at a time that she could still hear and react to them. These letters helped us better understand why she was so loved by so many,” her family wrote on Facebook.

Her family is encouraging everyone to live the type of life she lived – a life filled with warmth, persistence, and kindness.

Lupton’s family says they will announce funeral arrangements in the near future