State troopers arrest man after semi driver says he pulled gun on him on I-65

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A Wisconsin man was arrested in Tippecanoe County after police say he fled from them Thursday.

The semi driver contacted police around 10:15 a.m. regarding the incident on southbound I-65 near the 200 mile marker. He told officers that the driver of a white 2013 Ford Focus, later identified as 25-year-old Justin Dennis Altwein, pointed a gun at him.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided and state troopers located it traveling southbound near the 183 mile marker. Officers pulled the vehicle over at the State Road 43 exit. Police say Altwein “exited the vehicle, made verbal and hand jesters to the troopers and took off running.”

Troopers then reportedly took off on a foot pursuit through some woods, into a corn field and ended up apprehending Altwein in a bean field.

Altwein was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of a felon in possession of a handgun and resisting law enforcement. Other charges may be pending out of Jasper County. A female passenger in the Ford Focus is not being charged with any crime.