× Richmond sanitation worker dies after incident at wastewater plant

RICHMOND, Ind. – A Richmond Sanitation Department worker died Wednesday after falling into a wastewater tank and drowning.

According to Richmond’s Kicks96, the incident happened Wednesday evening at the Liberty Avenue plant. The employee went missing and first responders were sent to the plant, including a dive team. By 6 p.m., the operation was deemed a recovery effort.

Kicks 96’s Jeff Lane cited an employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The source indicated that the victim fell into the wastewater treatment tank and drowned.

Crews eventually recovered the employee’s body, which was then taken to Dayton for an autopsy.

Richmond City Attorney Andrew J. Sickmann issued a press release that confirmed the worker’s death but provided few additional details about the incident.

“City officials and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office are conducting their due diligence, and the appropriate federal officials have been made aware of the situation,” the release said.

Sickmann wrote that the city would make no further comment during the investigation, citing city policy.