× Police: Wisconsin man leads state troopers on foot chase through Tippecanoe County woods

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – At around 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to an altercation on southbound I-65 allegedly involving a gun between two drivers.

After an investigation, police said the driver of a white 2013 Ford Focus had allegedly pointed a gun at the driver of a white semi and they were both traveling southbound on I-65 near mile marker 200.

25-year-old Justin Altwein, of Wisconsin, was arrested after the driver of the semi alerted police of the alleged incident.

Police said they located Altwein around mile marker 184 traveling southbound and reportedly attempted to pull him over after he exited onto SR 43.

According to police, he exited the vehicle, made verbal and hand jesters to the troopers and took off running.

Authorities reportedly took off on a mile and a half foot chase through the woods, a cornfield and a bean field before apprehending Altwein.

He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of a Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Resisting Law Enforcement.