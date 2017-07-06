× Police: Shooter apprehended after north side shooting leaves victim in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a shooting that has left a victim in serious condition on the north side tonight.

Police responded to the 200 block of W. 38th St. tonight before 5:50 p.m. on a report of a serious shooting.

According to IMPD, the victim has been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have tweeted that the shooter they believe is connected to this incident has been apprehended.

#UPDATE: Shooter detained in reference to incident @ 200 W 38th St. Circumstances under investigation #BREAKING — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 6, 2017

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information once we receive it.