Silver Alert declared for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

Police make arrest in connection with February murder of man whose body was found in dumpster

Posted 12:29 pm, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, July 6, 2017

David Rojas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have made in arrest in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in an east side apartment dumpster last February.

David Rojas, 48, is charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Jose Garcia, 35, on February 18, 2017.

Officers first began investigating Garcia’s death when someone reported blood outside the dumpster at the Spanish Oak Apartments in the 3600 block of Wingate Court.

According to the coroner, he died of blunt force trauma of the head and multiple stab wounds of the neck and trunk of the body.

Rojas is currently in the Marion County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s