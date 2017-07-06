× Old Coca-Cola on Mass Ave announces August date for tours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of people have passed by the old Coca-Cola bottling plant at the end of Mass Ave. and imagined the hustle and bustle of production dating back to The Great Depression.

Now, you have the opportunity to tour the facility ahead of its scheduled reinvention into apartments, restaurants, shops and a hotel.

Indiana Landmarks is staging a “before” remodel for the tour to give patrons a glimpse at what the plant was like decades ago. On the tour, you’ll see how architects at the time exceeded standards of an average Depression-era factory. The bottling plant was built in 1931 by James Yuncker.

It takes place on Aug. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. The address of the plant is 850 Massachusetts Ave.

The tour is self-guided, with docents stationed along the way to offer information and answer questions. Tickets are required.

They are $12 per person in advance or $15 at the door. Indiana Landmarks members are offered tickets for $10 in advance.

The site is not yet handicapped accessible and has no working elevators. You will also hear from Hendricks Commercial about its plans for for the new development.

For more information call 317-5639-4534 or visit www.Indianalandmarks.com.