× Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus discovered in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Marion County, according to the public health department. These are the first mosquitoes of the season found to carry the virus in the county.

The Mosquito Control program checks surveillance traps around the county each day to monitor the local mosquito population and test for West Nile virus. Now that mosquitoes has tested positive for the virus, Mosquito Control will increase its prevention efforts during daytime and evening hours in the area where they were trapped.

No human cases of the virus have been reported in Marion County so far this year.

Most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Less than one percent of people who are infected with West Nile virus will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

The Marion County Public Health Department encourages the public to stay protected by following “the four Ds of mosquito control.”

DUSK – Stay indoors from dusk until dawn. If you do spend time outdoors….

DRESS – Wear long sleeves and long pants when outside during these times.

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRAINAGE – Remove all standing water outside the home.

“Even a small amount of standing water outside is a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Matt Sinsko, coordinator of Mosquito Control. ”We encourage residents to empty water from containers of any size and flush out bird baths every week. Check for old tires, clogged gutters, small recreational pools, and poorly operating septic systems.”

If you have questions about mosquito prevention, call the Marion County Public Health Department’s Mosquito Control program at 317-221-7440.