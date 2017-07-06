Lawrence police investigate overnight stabbing, robbery

Silver Alert declared for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Officers with the Lawrence Police Department are investigating a stabbing and robbery that occurred overnight.

Police say the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Pendleton Pike and North Franklin Road.

The 38-year-old male victim reports that as he was exiting his vehicle he was approached by two men who displayed a knife and demanded his cell phone.

During the robbery, one of the suspects used the knife to cut his chest. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

A description of the suspects is unavailable at this time.

