× Lawrence bank offers $10,000 reward for robbers’ arrest

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A Lawrence bank is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two robbers.

Police say two men robbed the Huntington Bank on Pendleton Pike around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

They got away with some money, but the dye pack went off, and their clothing and the money will most likely be covered in red dye.

Officers say the men took off in a white Mercedes that was carjacked earlier this week. The vehicle was found a little while later, but there was no trace of the suspects.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.