× Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Kicks Off with Call to Action

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A call to action kicks off Indiana Black Expo’s summer celebration.

All of Indianapolis is being challenged to take an active role in our communities, to make the circle city a better place to live and work.

At the Black Expo ecumenical service tonight, community leaders and elected officials asked people to start by supporting the summer celebration.

“We have to get our youth involved,” said Michael Crawford, a special assistant for Center Township Trustees. “When we started out it was youth, grassroots-bred coming up now. If we get people back out and then their parents will come out there to bring the kids out here and then grandparents will get back out and stuff.”

Several speakers also expressed concerns about shootings by police and the inequality in the criminal justice system.

They urged people to directly engage in pursuing needed changes and social progress in Indianapolis.

“It all starts with getting out in the neighborhood. Know your neighbors,” said Crawford. “How many people know their neighbors on their block? I grew up and I knew my neighbors. Nowadays people don’t know their neighbors.”

And this year, it won’t cost you anything just to check out the summer celebration. The Black Expo exhibits are free this year, along with the concerts.

Click here for a list of events happening over the next few days.