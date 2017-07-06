Gunfire seriously wounds man in early morning shooting

Silver Alert declared for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

Posted 2:30 am, July 6, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS –A man was shot multiple times early Thursday and survived. Now IMPD investigators are working to sort out the circumstances.

Officers arrived at the intersection of W. 19th St. and Dexter St. where they found a male victim with multiple gun shot wounds to his torso and lower leg. He was in the yard in front of a home at the intersection when the shooting occurred, according to police.

The victim was uncooperative while on-scene, and was eventually taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. HIs wounds are not considered life-threatening.

 

