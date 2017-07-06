× Federal authorities investigating fair housing complaints in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The U.S. Department of Housing is investigating housing complaints in Hamilton County.

There are two specific complaints filed by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. One claims there’s housing discrimination in Noblesville. Another says Hamilton County does not have good low-income housing.

The City of Noblesville responded to the claims saying it has more subsidized housing than any other city in the county:

“The City of Noblesville does not see any merit in the claim against the city filed with HUD. Noblesville has more subsidized housing than any other community in Hamilton County even though we have less than 25 percent of the total county population. Also, the city is in the process of amending ordinances to accept certain types of federal Housing Choice Voucher Programs throughout the city. The city is home to a variety of housing levels and claims to the contrary are unsupported by the evidence. We continue to evaluate our procedures and are diligently preparing our response to the complaint.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman did not comment on the complaints, except to say that they “are in the process of reviewing the letter submitted and the concerns expressed.”

