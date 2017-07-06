Abandoned puppy found at Las Vegas airport with heartbreaking note

LAS VEGAS – A three-month-old puppy was abandoned in a restroom at a Las Vegas airport over the weekend, and the note the owner left behind is heartbreaking.

Meet Chewy, a 3-month-old miniature Chihuahua left inside an airport bathroom over the weekend.

Also left behind with Chewy was a handwritten note that reads “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart, but she has no other option.”

Someone found Chewy, and he ended up in the hands of a local dog rescue. “I cried,” said Darlene Blair with Connor & Millie Rescue.

Blair says chewy is doing much better now. “This one really got to me… you could tell by the way the note was written that the woman was in dire stress and she didn’t want to give him up and she couldn’t take him with her.”

She says it highlights the unintended consequences of domestic violence.

“I know it’s hard when you’re in that situation to trust someone but there are good people out there — and if you’re in that situation and you need help to take your dog with you try not to be too afraid to ask for help.”

Airport officials want to remind pet owners that the airport is no place to leave an animal since you don’t know when or who might pick it up.