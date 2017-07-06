A severe weather threat for Friday

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms Friday. Gusty winds and large hail will be the main severe weather threats. Expect a warm humid day with sunny skies and scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.

A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end in the evening.

Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. Expect cooler temperatures and lower humidity this weekend.

4pm

5pm

6pm

7pm

8pm

Up to a half inch of rain is likely Friday.

T-storms will end by 7:30 in Fishers.

T-storms will end by 7:30 on Conner Prairie.

After a dry weekend a daily chance for rain will begin early next week.

