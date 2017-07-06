× 19-year-old man arrested for possession of child porn in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday after Bloomington police say child pornography was found on his iPod.

Gabriel Jacobs turned himself in after an acquaintance of his reported finding the child porn to police.

According to court documents, Jacobs admitted to police that there were photos and videos depicting sexual conduct by children on the device. He reportedly told officers that the pornographic material provided him “sexual relief” and he indicated he was trying to stop viewing it.

Jacobs said he previously receiving counseling for the issue and was ready to seek more help and additional resources.

Jacobs was transported to IU Health Bloomington to have his mental health assessed and for an evaluation of his hand, which he reportedly injured by punching a dashboard.

The Bloomington man is facing a possession of child pornography charge, a Level 6 Felony.