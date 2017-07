× Woman in critical condition after Avon house fire

AVON, Ind. – Authorities in Avon are at the scene of a house fire that has left a woman in critical condition.

Crews were called to the blaze in the 7600 block of Buttercup Court shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Avon Fire Department says the injured occupant was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

She was reportedly found in the kitchen unconscious and is in critical condition.

We will update this story as we receive more information.