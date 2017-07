Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Officers with the Greenfield Police Department rescued an injured bald eagle Wednesday morning.

Police were called to I-70 just east of State Road 9 on a report of an injured eagle. They called wildlife rehabilitator Rick Hutson to the scene and he assisted with the rescue.

The eagle was transported to DNR for emergency care, and it appears the eagle is suffering from a broken wing.