Silver Alert declared for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

Posted 4:33 pm, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:47PM, July 5, 2017

ROSSVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Clinton County are  investigating the disappearance of a 19-year-old woman from Rossville.

Jennifer Cossette is a 19-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Cossette was last seen, July 4, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. in Lafayette, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top, red shorts and black and white shoes.

Cossette may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jennifer Cossette, contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 765-654-5563 or 911.

