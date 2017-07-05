× Scattered thunderstorms expected through Friday

Expect a daily chance for t-storms for the next two days with storms most likely early Thursday.

Scattered storms will re-develop Friday afternoon. A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end. The heaviest rain over the next 48 hours will fall south of I-70.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

While our summer is off to warm start, we’ve only had 2, 90 degree days so far.

Expect a mild Sunday.