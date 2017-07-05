Silver Alert declared for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

Scattered thunderstorms expected through Friday

Posted 6:20 pm, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31PM, July 5, 2017

Expect a daily chance for t-storms for the next two days with storms most likely early Thursday.

Scattered storms will re-develop Friday afternoon. A cold front will move across the state Friday night and the rain threat will end. The heaviest rain over the next 48 hours will fall south of I-70.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

While our summer is off to  warm start, we’ve only had 2, 90 degree days so far.

Cooler air will move in for Saturday.

Expect a mild Sunday.

