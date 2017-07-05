× REPORT: Pacers have waived guard Monta Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to a report, the Pacers have waived guard Monta Ellis.

Sharms Charania with The Vertical first had the report.

Indiana has waived guard Monta Ellis, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2017

He came to Indianapolis on July 12, 2015, when he signed a four-year deal worth $44 million.

Nate Taylor with the IndyStar reported that by waiving Ellis, his salary of $11.7 million will not count against the salary cap in 2018-19.

By waiving Monta Ellis, his contract for 2018-19 is no longer on the Pacers' salary cap for that season. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 5, 2017

Taylor also reports that if no team claims Ellis off waivers in the next 48 hours, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

That’s likely to occur due to the $11.23 million owed to him this upcoming season.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Pacers were discussing a potential buyout with Ellis.

A buyout was not reached and the team will owe him over $11 million this season, according to Nate Taylor.

The veteran saw his minutes and scoring dip significantly last year under Coach McMillan.

He averaged 8.5 PPG and averaged under 30 minutes per games (27) for the first time since his rookie year in 2005-06.