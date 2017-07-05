× Police searching for person of interest in Tippecanoe County home burglary

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.– The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office is searching for a person of interest in connection with a home burglary.

The incident occurred on June 28. Details about the home invasion were not released, but police say the suspect is 34-year-old Lawrence Harding.

Harding is about 6’2″ and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen driving black 2016 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information about Harding or his whereabouts is asked to call the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office at 765-423-9388.