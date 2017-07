Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – Mooresville residents witnessed a scary moment at their Fourth of July celebration Tuesday night.

According to police, four parachute jumpers fell from the sky before the fireworks show. But one of the jumpers missed his mark, and instead he landed on a parked car.

Police tell CBS4 he was rushed to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a fractured leg, but he was alert and conscious. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening, police said.