NYPD officer dies after being shot in ‘unprovoked attack’ in the Bronx

NEW YORK – A New York Police Department officer was killed after what police described as an unprovoked attack.

According to WPIX, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning near 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in the Bronx.

The officer, 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, was inside a mobile command center with her partner when someone shot her through the window around 12:30 a.m., police said. Familia was shot in the head.

The shooting suspect then ran off; anti-crime officers later shot and killed the individual. Police identified him as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds. Officers said Bonds drew his weapon before officers opened fire. Another person, described as a bystander, was also struck by a bullet during the incident, police said.

Familia was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in “extremely critical condition” but later succumbed to her injuries, WPIX reported. She was a 12-year veteran of the force.

The shooting happened less than two miles away from where a police sergeant was fatally shot in November, WPIX reported.