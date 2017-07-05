Mama Ines brings the colorful, hands-on Mexican bakery experience to Indy’s International Marketplace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Located on Indy’s northwest side, the International Marketplace district is home to literally hundreds of ethnic restaurants and grocery stores.

Looking around from outside of Mama Ines Mexican Bakery, located at 3822 Georgetown Road, you can get a real sense of just how diverse the International Marketplace district is. In one direction, there’s a Yemeni restaurant, in the other direction there’s a place where you can enjoy Indian cuisine, and across the street you’ll find Vietnamese food.

But inside Mama Ines, you’ll find the colorful atmosphere of a traditional Mexican bakery, which owner Rosa Gaeta says was missing in this part of the United States.

“You’re going to go in and really feel an atmosphere to the business. You can hear the music, the Mexican flags overhead. Yelpers really love that when you come here, you’re getting a full experience and not just a bakery,” says Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

They serve up items like tres leches, Mexican wedding cookies, churros and Mexican sweet breads called “conchas.” But these are just the tip of the iceberg, because each wall is lined with options.

Here—in traditional Mexican bakery style—you walk in, pick up a tray and some tongs, and serve yourself. Then, at the register, you may be surprised at just how affordable it is.

“The prices are very reasonable. Most of the bakery items are 99 cents, with some of the sweet breads for only 69 cents,” says Gaeta.

Four Things to Know:

Yelpers recommend the array of ornately decorated cakes for your next birthday or office party.

To ensure efficiency and convenience, customers can walk in and choose their own sweets by serving themselves using metal tongs and a platter.

Sweets aren’t the only thing Yelpers recommend at Mama Ines. Don’t leave without picking up some of their fresh, made-from-scratch tamales!

The colorful and vibrant atmosphere is one of the many reasons Yelpers note loving Mama Ines Mexican Bakery.

They also receive rave reviews on Yelp for their tamales, which come in spicy or non-spicy (red or green sauce) versions with pork, chicken, jalapeno and cheese, or even super spicy habanero.

There’s also the opulent cakes, where the options are as vast as your imagination.

“We have cakes for every occasion. You bring us a picture, and we will make it for you,” Gaeta says.

Mama Ines is open daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. They have four locations: two in Lafayette and two in Indianapolis.

You can check out Mama Ines Mexican Bakery on Yelp or connect with them via Facebook.

While you’re in the International Marketplace district, check out these nearby Yelp favorites: