Johnson County prosecutor says firefighter shot neighbor in self-defense, will not face charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A homeowner accused of shooting his neighbor last month will not face charges because the Johnson County prosecutor says it was in self-defense.

Police say there was a shootout between Jeffrey Weigle and his neighbor, IFD fireman Dean Keller, at their homes in Greenwood as part of an ongoing feud about property, fencing, and dogs.

The shooting was captured on Keller’s security cameras, and it shows Weigle raising a gun just before Keller shot him. Weigle returns fire, and a total of 16 shots were fired between the two. At the end of the video Weigle gets up and walks out of view.

"The decision to not file charges on Keller was a simple application of Indiana law and should not be looked upon as condoning the behavior of either party," Prosecutor Brad Cooper told our partners at the IndyStar. "Given the aggression shown by Weigle, it was reasonable for Keller to believe deadly force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself (and) his wife."

According to a deputy report, Weigle was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a kitchen floor. Medics arrived, and he was transported in critical condition to Methodist Hospital.

Nancy Phillips owns the home next to Keller, and Weigle rents a room out of it. According to Cooper, the gun Weigle was carrying actually belongs to Phillips. She says she never gave him permission to use it.

Cooper says it is unclear at this time whether Weigle will face charges, and that decision will be made if and when he recovers.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says there have been more than a dozen police reports involving Weigle and Keller in the past few years. Back in 2011, police arrested both men for battery after a fight over their dogs ended in a stabbing and physical fight.